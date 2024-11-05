Minister Dean Macpherson opens first meeting of Minister and MECs (MINMEC) of Public Works and Infrastructure, 5 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, open the first meeting of the Minister and MECs (MINMEC) of Public Works & Infrastructure across all nine provinces for the seventh administration, in Cape Town.

The meeting will reflect on turning around the state of infrastructure in the country, the vision of turning South Africa into a construction site and using public assets for the public good, with the aim of contributing meaningfully to economic growth and creating thousands of new jobs.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Minister’s opening remarks as follows:

Time: 11:00

Date: Tuesday, 05 November 2024

Address: Lagoon Beach Hotel (1 Lagoon Beach Drive, Milnerton)

Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/cWuy8dd1Fc14BnCE6

Media enquiries:

James de Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276