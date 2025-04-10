Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes forensic report into George building collapse

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the forensic report released by the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, into the tragic George building collapse that claimed thirty-four lives.

This disaster remains a scar on the psyche of the nation—one that will take time to heal. The report represents a first step toward ensuring accountability from all parties involved and will assist affected families in moving towards closure.

Following the incident, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, as custodian of the built environment sector, directed its entities to initiate investigations. In May 2025, the department will release an additional component of the broader investigation, focusing on acts of omission or commission by built environment role-players. Questions were sent to municipalities, provincial departments, professional bodies, and entities to inform the process.

The findings to be released in May will address potential professional and statutory breaches, with a specific focus on actions taken by any registered person(s) identified during the investigation. This report will complement the Ministry of Human Settlements’ findings, which focused on building compliance.

These efforts aim to enhance public safety at construction sites and will include recommendations and actions to prevent similar incidents, with an emphasis on improved oversight and regulatory practices.

