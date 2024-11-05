PANA Holdings Appoints Lalit Zavar as Group Vice President to Lead Strategic Business Growth from Dubai

PANA Holdings appoints Lalit Zavar as Group VP in Dubai, bringing 24+ years of expertise to drive strategic growth across the Middle East & Africa.

We’re thrilled to welcome Lalit as Group VP. His vision and industry expertise align with our growth goals, and we’re excited for the positive impact his leadership will bring to our operations.” — Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANA Holdings is excited to announce the appointment of Lalit Zavar as Group Vice President. Zavar, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience, specializes in business development, strategic planning, and large-scale sales management, particularly in the Oil & Gas and automation sectors. His deep understanding of the Middle East and African markets, coupled with a track record of driving business results, positions him well for this pivotal role.Based in Dubai, Zavar will focus on advancing PANA Holdings' growth initiatives, enhancing client relationships, expanding market share, and fostering innovation. He brings extensive expertise in managing multinational sales teams, forging strong customer relationships, and developing growth-oriented strategies to his new role. His leadership aligns with PANA Holdings' commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth across the region.“We are thrilled to welcome Lalit as Group Vice President,” said Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings. “His vision and deep industry knowledge perfectly align with our ambitious goals for regional expansion. We look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on our operations and growth.”Zavar’s distinguished career includes leading roles with prominent multinational firms, where he developed a reputation for driving success in complex, fast-paced markets. His role at PANA Holdings will be instrumental in advancing the company’s mission to be a business platform of unmatched enterprise across the Middle East and Africa. His expertise will help strengthen PANA Holdings' competitive position and support the company's long-term growth vision."I am honored to join PANA Holdings as Group Vice President," said Zavar. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive strategic growth and innovation, delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders across the region."About PANA Holdings:PANA Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with interests in Energy Services, Exploration and Production Services, Digital Solutions and Project Development. With a strong presence in Africa and the entire globe, the group is committed to delivering innovative solutions, driving economic growth, and fostering long-term partnerships. For further information, visit https://panaholdings.com/

