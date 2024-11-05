St Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4008556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Kimberly Elmore

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Danforth Morrigan

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/04/2024, the Vermont State Police became aware that Danforth Morrigan was possibly missing from Lyndon, VT. It was learned that Danforth was last seen on 11/04/2024 in the Town of Lyndon, VT at his residence. The circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, but do not appear suspicious, and there are concerns for her welfare. Danforth is described as a white male, approximately 5 ft 10 in, 180lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danforth Morrigan or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-224-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.