St Johnsbury / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Kimberly Elmore
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Missing person
MISSING PERSON: Danforth Morrigan
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/04/2024, the Vermont State Police became aware that Danforth Morrigan was possibly missing from Lyndon, VT. It was learned that Danforth was last seen on 11/04/2024 in the Town of Lyndon, VT at his residence. The circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, but do not appear suspicious, and there are concerns for her welfare. Danforth is described as a white male, approximately 5 ft 10 in, 180lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danforth Morrigan or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-224-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
