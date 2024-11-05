Hailey Hermida’s Eye for an Eye Fires Up Pop-Rock with Defiant New Energy

This song is for everyone who’s felt cornered but isn’t about to just roll over. Sometimes you’ve got to throw it right back and make it clear you’re not taking anyone’s crap.” — Hailey Hermida

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Hailey Hermida, a 17-year-old artist delivering a jolt to the music scene with her latest single, Eye for an Eye. This track is more than a song; it’s a bold statement of resilience, anger, and self-respect wrapped in irresistible hooks and gritty pop-rock production. Written as a response to being wronged, Eye for an Eye channels the rawness of teenage emotion into a punchy sound that resonates with anyone who’s had enough of people pushing them around.

Co-written with songwriter Sparrow, who drew inspiration from punk icons like Bikini Kill, and produced by Riley Urick, Eye for an Eye pairs an infectious melody with razor-sharp lyrics. From the first verse, it’s clear that Hailey’s not here to sugarcoat anything. The track’s pre-chorus, where Hailey pours her punk-fueled energy into a relentless build-up, is a personal favorite, capturing her defiant spirit and love for rock’s edgier side. As Hailey says, “This song is for everyone who’s felt cornered but isn’t about to just roll over. Sometimes you’ve got to throw it right back and make it clear you’re not taking anyone’s crap.”

While new to the industry, Hailey’s voice and style are unmistakable. With a voice that combines vulnerability and strength, Eye for an Eye reveals her talent for turning real-life experiences into music that hits close to home. Her lyrics connect because they’re honest—she writes for people who, like her, feel every line and need songs that speak to their struggles.

This release follows her appearance in a national State Farm commercial, but music is where Hailey’s true passion lies. With Eye for an Eye, she’s capturing attention not only for her sound but for the refreshing honesty she brings to the table.

Eye for an Eye is available on all major streaming platforms on 11/1/24.

About Hailey Hermida

Hailey Hermida is a 17-year-old artist based in Los Angeles, CA. Known for her fearless lyrics and gritty pop-rock sound, Hailey’s music speaks to anyone who’s ever been underestimated. With Eye for an Eye, she’s just getting started. Follow Hailey on social media: @haileyhermida

Check out Hailey Hermida live at The Troubadour on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 at 8PM!

Links

Website: haileyhermida.com

Instagram: @haileyhermida

TikTok: @haileyhermida

Streaming Link for Eye for an Eye: https://lnk.to/e4e

