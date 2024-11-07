Muslim Pro Launches Online Umrah Booking Service, in Partnership with NUSUK-Accredited Platform Umrahme

Muslims in the US, UK and beyond can plan and book their Umrah journeys directly through the Muslim Pro app, offering customisable and secure packages for all.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim Pro, the world’s leading Muslim lifestyle app with over 170 million downloads, is set to enhance the Umrah pilgrimage experience. Joining forces with Umrahme, a NUSUK-accredited platform, the new Umrah feature allows users to fully customize their Umrah journey, directly through the app. This new service eliminates the need for traditional travel agencies, offering fully customizable packages that suit individual preferences and needs.ADDRESSING THE NEEDS OF MUSLIMS IN WESTERN COUNTRIESFor Muslims in Western countries, where geographical distance and logistical complexities often complicate pilgrimage planning, Umrah by Muslim Pro offers an all-in-one digital solution. Whether pilgrims prefer a self-directed, Do-It-Yourself (DIY) experience or a fully guided tour, the platform provides complete flexibility, making it easier than ever to arrange this spiritual journey with confidence and ease.As the number of Umrah pilgrims continues to rise globally — with over 26 million pilgrims in 2023 — the demand for tech-driven, user-friendly solutions has grown significantly, especially among young Muslims. Muslim Pro’s Umrah service is designed to meet these needs, allowing users in the US, UK, and Europe to independently plan their pilgrimage while ensuring peace of mind through secure bookings.SIMPLIFYING UMRAH PLANNING WITH MOBILE TECHNOLOGYMuslim Pro’s online Umrah service aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to streamline the Umrah experiences through digital innovation. By offering secure, direct access to Umrah services, the app simplifies a process that has traditionally required significant time, effort, and reliance on third-party travel agents.Nafees Khundker, Group Managing Director and CEO of Muslim Pro, shared, “We recognize the unique challenges faced by Muslims in the US, UK, and Europe when it comes to organizing their Umrah pilgrimage. Our goal is to make this sacred journey more accessible, secure, and convenient. With our customizable packages and NUSUK accreditation, we’re transforming how Western Muslims approach their spiritual obligations, providing a tech-enabled solution that fits modern lifestyles.”KEY BENEFITS OF UMRAH BY MUSLIM PRO:1) Customizable Packages: Plan every aspect of your pilgrimage from your smartphone — including selecting accommodations and tours to sacred sites in Makkah and Madinah. Additional features, such as booking Umrah visas and local transport solutions, will be available soon, offering even more flexibility for pilgrims.2) Direct & Secure Bookings: Avoid the complications of working with traditional travel agents. With Muslim Pro’s secure online service, you can book your Umrah quickly and confidently through the app, ensuring that all arrangements are handled with transparency and security.EMPOWERING YOUNGER GENERATIONS OF MUSLIMSWith a growing number of younger Muslims in the US and UK embracing mobile technology to manage their religious obligations, Muslim Pro’s DIY Umrah feature is perfectly suited to this tech-savvy demographic. As the digital transformation of religious experiences accelerates, this service stands out as a game-changer, providing Muslims the autonomy to take charge of their pilgrimage plans.Mohammed M.S Binmahfouz, co-founder and CEO of Umrahme, said, “Muslims in Western countries are increasingly looking for innovative, flexible solutions to plan their Umrah journeys. Our partnership with Muslim Pro is at the heart of this digital shift, offering a secure, customizable service that simplifies pilgrimage planning from anywhere in the world.”BRINGING UMRAH PLANNING INTO THE MODERN AGEFor Muslims in the US and UK, organizing a pilgrimage has traditionally involved navigating a complex network of travel agents, visa providers, and transportation options. Muslim Pro’s new service cuts through this complexity, offering a seamless, one-stop digital platform that allows users to focus on the spiritual significance of their Umrah rather than the logistical hurdles.“With this service, we’re breaking down the barriers to Umrah planning for Muslims in Western countries,” said Nafees Khundker. “Our mobile-first approach means that Muslims can now easily plan their pilgrimage, no matter where they are located, using a platform they already trust for their day-to-day religious needs.”For more information, visit https://muslimpro.umrahme.com/home/en-ae

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.