Muslim Pro and Durioo+ Partner to Meet Rising Demand for Religious-Centric Digital Content During Ramadan 2025

New Ramadan Bundle Provides Families with Affordable Access to Faith-Based Learning and Entertainment

SINGAPORE, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ramadan approaches, Muslim families worldwide are turning to digital platforms for faith-based learning and entertainment. Research shows that digital media consumption increases during Ramadan , with families seeking trusted, values-aligned content to enhance their spiritual experience. Additionally, 72% of Muslim parents actively look for Islamic content for their children , reflecting a growing demand for safe, faith-centred digital resources.Recognising this need, Muslim Pro, the world’s most widely used Islamic lifestyle app, and Durioo+, a leading faith-based children’s streaming service, have partnered to offer an exclusive Ramadan 2025 subscription bundle. This limited-time offer provides at least a 50% discount on premium access to both platforms, allowing families to engage in meaningful Islamic learning and entertainment throughout the holy month.Making Faith-Based Digital Content More AccessibleWith more than 170 million downloads worldwide, Muslim Pro is a trusted companion for Muslims observing Ramadan, offering features such as accurate prayer times, Quran recitations, fasting schedules, Qibla direction, and daily duas. Additionally, its Qalbox video platform provides exclusive Islamic documentaries, lectures and films tailored for a global Muslim audience.Complementing this, Durioo+ offers a safe, engaging space for Muslim children, featuring over 16,000 pieces of safe and islamic content that teach Islamic values through entertaining and age-appropriate storytelling. This partnership directly addresses the growing need for digital tools that help parents instill Islamic teachings in an engaging and accessible way.Supporting Families in Their Ramadan Journey"We understand that parents want more than just entertainment — they want content that nurtures their children’s faith and strengthens family connections during Ramadan," said Sinan Ismail, Founder and CEO of Durioo. "By collaborating with Muslim Pro, we are making it easier for families to access high-quality, values-driven Islamic content at an affordable price."Muslim Pro has long been recognised as one of the best digital companions for Ramadan, helping users stay connected to their faith with prayer trackers, fasting reminders, and Islamic reflections. Now, through this bundled offer with Durioo+, families can enjoy a holistic Ramadan experience that integrates faith, learning, and entertainment."Our goal is to create a comprehensive digital solution for Muslim families, ensuring that both parents and children have access to meaningful Islamic content," said Junaidah Said Khan, Head of Content at Muslim Pro and Qalbox. "This exclusive Ramadan bundle brings together two of the most trusted Islamic platforms, making high-quality faith-based resources more accessible than ever."A Long-Term Commitment to Faith-Based Digital InnovationAs digital engagement within Muslim communities continues to grow, Muslim Pro and Durioo+ are committed to expanding faith-based digital solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern Muslim families.With Ramadan being a time for worship, reflection and family bonding, this partnership ensures that parents and children alike have access to reliable, engaging, and values-driven content — all at a more affordable price.ABOUT MUSLIM PROThe Muslim Pro app is the world’s most popular Muslim lifestyle app with more than 170 million downloads worldwide in over 190 markets. Starting in 2010 as a mobile application with a founding ambition of providing accurate prayer times for the Muslim community, Muslim Pro has grown with the evolving needs of its users into a comprehensive app serving millions of users.The app’s main features support the religious needs of users through its accurate prayer times and tracker, azan (call to prayer), full audio of the Holy Quran, qibla compass, Hijri calendar, zakat (alms) calculation, as well as lifestyle-inspired content, Community features and now, NUSUK-accredited Umrah services, that cater to the diverse interests of the global Muslim community.The app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: https://www.muslimpro.com/en ABOUT QALBOXQalbox is the dedicated video platform within Muslim Pro, offering educational and spiritually enriching content that helps Muslims deepen their faith and engage with topics that matter to them. It provides Quranic recitations, tafsir, hadith studies, Arabic lessons and expert-led discussions, making Islamic knowledge more accessible to a global audience.Beyond traditional learning, Qalbox explores faith in modern life, spiritual well-being, and personal growth, offering guidance rooted in Islamic teachings. Designed as a trusted space for reflection and knowledge, it helps users connect their faith to everyday experiences. Seamlessly integrated within the Muslim Pro app, Qalbox is available on mobile (iOS and Android), web, tablets, Chromecast, and expanding to smart TV platforms including Samsung Tizen TV, Android TV, and tvOS Apple TV.Explore our world at https://app.muslimpro.com/qalbox

