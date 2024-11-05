Submit Release
Official Media Statement: Hudson Fire near Bastrop, Buescher State Parks

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff from the State Parks, Law Enforcement and Wildlife divisions are responding to the Hudson Fire impacting Bastrop County.

Currently 19 state parks and wildlife division staff are engaged in containment and suppression efforts, as well as five dozers. The Texas Game Warden helicopter is performing water drops on the fire.  Additional wardens and Texas State Park Police are providing support to local emergency management personnel and assisted evacuation efforts in the area.

For the latest updates on the fire, visit https://tfswildfires.com/public/ or https://www.facebook.com/BastropCountyOEM

For photos, email news@tpwd.texas.gov.

