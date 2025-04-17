Governor Abbott Appoints Timmerman, Reappoints Patton to Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tim Timmerman and reappointed Bobby Patton to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2031. The appointment will be in effect at the next Commission meeting May 21 and 22.

Background for each appointee is below:

Timothy “Tim” Timmerman of Austin is the owner of Timmerman Capital LLC and numerous real estate investment and development entities. He is the president of the Colorado River Land Trust, board member for Central Texas Community Foundation, Austin Area Research Organization, YMCA of Central Texas and Texas Business Leadership Council. He’s also a member of the Texas A&M University Chancellor’s Century Council and the Texas A&M Legacy Society. Additionally, he is the former vice chairman of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center and a former board member of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Timmerman received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Bobby Patton of Fort Worth is president of Texas Capitalization Resource Group, Inc. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the UT Development Board, UT Marine Science Institute, the UT Liberal Arts Advisory Council and a director of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the PGA Tournament Committee for Charles Schwab. Patton received a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT Austin, a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s Law School and a Master of Laws from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

These appointments are subject to senate confirmation.