Go fishing for a chance to win prizes in the 2024 Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program

In recent years, Lake Pend Oreille has been producing more rainbow trout over 20 pounds than anywhere else on Earth! This world-class trophy fishery is firing on all cylinders right now, and Idaho Fish and Game is working hard to keep it that way.

To effectively manage this trophy fishery, Fish and Game monitors the rainbow trout population and angler fishing success; however, it’s hard to get all the information needed through traditional fish survey methods.

Anglers, this is where you come in – Fish and Game needs your help and is inviting fisherman to participate in an Angler Science Program to help gather information that will help Fish and Game manage the trophy rainbow trout fishery.

The Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program is comprised of anglers who help Fish and Game collect monitoring data for fish in LPO, mainly through completing logbooks and reporting tagged fish.