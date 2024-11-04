Government Alliance for Safe Communities Announces $100 Million in Grant Opportunities for Violence Prevention and Community Violence Intervention Initiatives

ILLINOIS, November 4 - Illinois, Cook County, and City of Chicago will partner to bring unprecedented resources to communities most impacted by violence, poverty, and other consequences of systemic racism

CHICAGO— The Government Alliance for Safe Communities (GASC) today announced a commitment to invest $100 million across City, County, and State government partners to sustain and scale critical community violence intervention (CVI) programming across the region.

Comprised of leadership and key representatives from funding agencies at the State, County and City, GASC was formed in 2021 to strengthen the community safety ecosystem in the greater Chicago region.

"This unprecedented intergovernmental collaboration is bringing targeted resources and deep support to our communities," said Lanetta Haynes Turner, Chief of Staff for Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle. "We're proud to work together to bring these grant opportunities to organizations making an impact in community violence intervention."

The 2025 GASC funding initiative includes two grant opportunities for programmatic CVI funding totaling approximately $57 million, with additional funding opportunities to follow. These grant opportunities are available through the Reimagine Violence Prevention Services Program, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Lead Organization for Expanding Capacity for Community Violence Interventions - Street Outreach Services sponsored by the City of Chicago.

The funding initiative also includes a $2.5 million funding opportunity for establishing a first-of-its-kind centralized Capacity Building Network for Community Safety sponsored by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority to support community-based organizations serving the most vulnerable communities and those at highest risk for gun violence.

All funding opportunities are listed on the GASC website at ILGovAlliance.org and on each agencies' websites.

As part of this joint funding initiative, GASC created a streamlined process through which organizations may apply for funding to support CVI programs in their community. Eligible organizations are invited to apply for a grant under one or more funding opportunities, sponsored by individual GASC agencies to support CVI programming (this excludes the Capacity Building Network for Community Safety). Eligible applications that are not selected for funding under one opportunity may be considered for the other GASC grants, with the exception of the GASC Capacity Building Network for Community Safety Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

Illinois Department of Human Services: Reimagine Violence Prevention Services NOFO

The Reimagine Violence Prevention Services NOFO seeks to provide $46 million to fund community-based organizations throughout Chicago and Greater Illinois that are dedicated to addressing firearm violence in targeted areas. These organizations will engage individuals at the highest risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of gun violence. Funded programs will use evidence-informed strategies designed to improve personal outcomes, promote resilience, and reduce the social and environmental factors that contribute to firearm violence. Through this GASC initiative, the Illinois Department of Human Services and its Office of Firearm Violence Prevention are reinforcing their commitment to creating safer neighborhoods and advancing long-term public safety outcomes across the state.

"Every life lost to gun violence leaves a lasting impact on our communities. Through this initiative, we are investing in solutions that center on the people most impacted, empowering them with services and support rooted in evidence-based practices," said Quiwana Bell, Illinois Department of Human Services Assistant Secretary Designate, Office of Firearm Violence Prevention. "Our mission is not only to reduce the immediate threat of firearm violence but to build pathways to brighter futures where safety, opportunity, and hope are within reach for every resident across Illinois."

City of Chicago: Lead Organization for Expanding Capacity for Community Violence Interventions - Street Outreach Services Request for Proposals (RFP)

Through this RFP, the City of Chicago will administer up to $11.6 million in funding to select a lead organization and associated network of community organizations that will provide CVI and related services to individuals at the highest risk of violence involvement in designated communities and hotspots. Through this funding opportunity, organizations in the network will strengthen their capacity to deliver CVI services, allowing them to provide violence interruption services more effectively in their respective communities. This community-led initiative is driven by a shared commitment to address longstanding issues of disinvestment, foster healing within our neighborhoods, and ensure the safety of all Chicagoans.





"Violence is one of the top three drivers of the racial life expectancy gap for Black Chicagoans," said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo ‘Simbo' Ige. "It is critical that together, through ongoing partnerships across all levels of government and community organizations, we work to engage residents most at-risk through proven violence intervention programming to close this gap and help all Chicagoans live safer and healthier lives."





Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority: Capacity Building Network for Community Safety NOFO

GASC Capacity Building Network for Community Safety NOFO will provide up to $2.5 million to support a centralized, coordinated, and accessible capacity-building network that empowers community-based organizations in their efforts to strengthen community safety and respond effectively to the challenges posed by gun violence. With this funding, one organization will serve as an anchor to establish a network of subject-matter experts that will deliver targeted capacity-building services and technical assistance to more than 400 community-based organizations funded by one or more of the GASC partners. These efforts will strengthen those organizations' abilities to deliver impactful community violence intervention and violence prevention services in their communities. This transformative model builds on GASC's existing efforts through its Capacity Building Resource Library which is a resource hub for free regional capacity building resources.

"Community organizations are vitally important in identifying and addressing local violence prevention and intervention needs and issues," said Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Executive Director Delrice Adams. "To ensure equity, it is imperative to support organizations as they build effective and sustainable programs. This opportunity will centralize and greatly expand capacity-building service provision across Illinois, including comprehensive grant management training, budgeting skills, and other resources local organizations can apply to successfully seek and manage grant funding."





In partnership with the City of Chicago, the Cook County Justice Advisory Council, Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, GASC has facilitated public investments of nearly $350 million to enhance community safety since its inception.





For funding opportunities and other information on GASC, visit ILGovAlliance.org





About the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA)

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) is a state agency dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice. ICJIA brings together key justice system leaders and the public to identify critical criminal justice system issues and to propose and evaluate policies, programs, and legislation that address those issues in a fair and equitable manner. The statutory responsibilities of ICJIA fall under the categories of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and technology.

Contact: Cristin Evans, Public Information Officer - cja.media@illinois.gov

About the Cook County Office of the President

Cook County is the second largest county in the United States representing 5.2 million residents in Illinois. The President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Cook County and oversees the Offices Under the President and presides as president of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Contact: Nick Mathiowdis, Press Secretary - nicholas.mathiowdis@cookcountyil.gov

About the Cook County Justice Advisory Council

The Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) coordinates and implements Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's criminal and juvenile justice reform efforts and community safety policy development. The mission of the JAC is to promote equitable, human-centered, community-driven justice system innovation and practice through rigorous stakeholder engagement, policy work, service coordination, and grantmaking that increases community safety and reduces reliance on incarceration.

Contact: Cara Yi, Deputy Director of Communications - cara.yi@cookcountyil.gov

About the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP)

The Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP) within the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) was created in 2021 as a result of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA) which structured a comprehensive responding to the public health emergency of firearm violence in Illinois. Under the RPSA, OFVP increases community capacity to address the root causes of violence through funding, street outreach, case management and victim services, and youth development programs.

Contact: IDHS Press - DHS.Press@illinois.gov

About the Mayor's Office of Community Safety (MOCS)

The Mayor's Office of Community Safety (MOCS) is committed to investing intentionally in people and communities through the full force of government and a community-driven approach. It was established by Mayor Brandon Johnson to systemically promote community safety by addressing root causes and rapidly response to specific community safety challenges through trauma-informed and community-based interventions. In December 2023, MOCS launched the People's Plan for Community Safety, which addresses both the immediate and root causes of violence, focusing on high-opportunity neighborhoods and those most acutely impacted.

About the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH)

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), through its Office of Violence Prevention and Community Safety Coordination Center, supports the implementation of the People's Plan for Community Safety. This includes investments in street outreach, victim support, and intervention services. CDPH also works to improve City coordination strategies and response methods that address root causes such as trauma, community blight, and lack of opportunities.

Contact: Mayor's Press Office - press@cityofchicago.org.