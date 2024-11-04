Submit Release
State Bar Sees Record Diversity Gains

The State Bar’s Annual Diversity Report Card released last month highlights the demographic composition of California’s 2023 attorney population and, for the first time, analyzes changing trends in demographic representation since 2019. The report also explores racial/ethnic and gender patterns in recent cohorts of attorneys admitted to the State Bar.

