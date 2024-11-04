C.A. Declines to Read Unwritten Rules Into Statute Permitting Withdrawal of Plea

A defendant who pled guilty to two felonies, successfully petitioned the court to dismiss the case against him after he completed probation, and then filed a motion to withdraw his plea—under a statute permitting the request if the defendant did not understand the potential immigration consequences—is not entitled to avoid having the original charges reinstated in light of the unique procedural history, the Sixth District Court of Appeal has held.

