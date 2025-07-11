Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,956 in the last 365 days.

Recording Cellphone Message to Chatbox Isn’t a Wire Tap

There can be no wire-tapping without a wire or similar connection, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held, with one member of a three-judge panel saying in a concurring opinion that legislation enacted in California in 1967 cannot be applied to means of electronic communication—in particular, the Internet—that didn’t exist then.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recording Cellphone Message to Chatbox Isn’t a Wire Tap

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more