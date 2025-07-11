Recording Cellphone Message to Chatbox Isn’t a Wire Tap

There can be no wire-tapping without a wire or similar connection, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held, with one member of a three-judge panel saying in a concurring opinion that legislation enacted in California in 1967 cannot be applied to means of electronic communication—in particular, the Internet—that didn’t exist then.

