Gonzaga Access Pledge & Unity Scholars Program

Gonzaga University has a long tradition of offering financial support to make obtaining a college education a reality for hundreds of students each year. In addition to our merit scholarships , there are two opportunities that are only available for Washington students.

The Gonzaga Access Pledge provides grant and scholarship aid to cover the cost of tuition for first-year students throughout Washington state who qualify for the Federal Pell Grant*. The Federal Pell Grant is a financial aid program awarded to students who show exceptional financial need. Students do not need to pay back grants or scholarships.

Eligibility for the Gonzaga Access Pledge include:

Be a WA state resident

Be admitted to Gonzaga as first-year student

Submit a FAFSA (most students) or WASFA (students who cannot file a FAFSA).

Be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant* with an SAI lower than $25,000

*Undocumented Washington residents can be eligible for GAP even if not receiving a Pell Grant. Undocumented students must submit WASFA to be eligible for GAP.

Gonzaga University’s new Unity Scholars Program affirms our commitment to an inclusive community that “educates students for lives of leadership and service for the common good” (Gonzaga University Mission Statement). The Unity Scholars program is a cohort model that provides many benefits throughout a student’s journey through their undergraduate career at Gonzaga. A separate application is required by January 5th.

Benefits:

Grant and scholarship aid for four years to cover the cost of tuition, academic fees, housing, and meal plan charges at Gonzaga University

Enrollment in BRIDGE Pre-Orientation Social Justice & Leadership Institute

Peer, staff, and faculty mentorship

Four-year leadership cohort supported by UMEC and other campus partners

Enrollment in Communication Studies 100: Intergroup Dialogue

Customized support in searching for a paid internship/job/research opportunity on campus

Opportunities for funding to study abroad

Tailored post-graduation career preparation and advising

Eligibility for the Unity Scholars program include:

Be a Washington state resident*

Apply for admission to Gonzaga University as first-year applicant and meet Gonzaga University admission requirements. Priority consideration for students who apply to GU by the Early Action deadline of November 15. Final deadline to apply to GU is February 1. Nursing applicants must apply by the Early Action November 14 deadline.

Submit the Unity Scholars Application by January 5

Submit FAFSA / WASFA* when available

Have demonstrated financial need. Priority is given to students who family income is below 70% of Washington's median (e.g. $80,000 for a family of four).

Applications are reviewed holistically and many factors are taken into consideration, including academic performance, demonstrated resilience in the face of barriers or obstacles to pursuing an education, genuine commitment to, or a demonstrated record of, social justice activism, demonstrated involvement in cultural awareness groups, clubs, or activities, and engagement in leadership within their school, community, and/or family.

*Undocumented Washington residents are eligible to apply for Unity Scholars. Applicants must submit a WASFA.