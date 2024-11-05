MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

Mysteries of Oz Logo Interviewee Randy Struthers' ruby slippers Wizard of Oz CinemaScape by Brad Justice

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 85th anniversary of the iconic film THE WIZARD OF OZ, viewers can now embark on a captivating journey down the yellow brick road with the newly released documentary series, MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED. This three-episode series is now available to purchase on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the United States.

MYSTERIES OF OZ invites fans young and old to explore 85 fascinating questions that delve into the rich history and legacy of America’s most beloved film. From uncovering little-known facts to debunking long-standing myths, this documentary series sheds light on the magic behind the scenes and the enduring impact of THE WIZARD OF OZ.

“The series highlights the impact the 1939 classic continues to have on diverse audiences,” says writer and producer Randy Schmidt. “It explores how the film and its star Judy Garland resonate with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. The series also delves into adaptations like THE WIZ and WICKED, celebrating their contributions to Oz's timeless legacy.”

AMS Pictures is a Dallas-based full-service multi-media production company specializing in independent documentaries, as well as unscripted content for networks such as Lifetime, HGTV, PBS, REELZ, History and many others. Original series and specials include I WAS LORENA BOBBITT, #TEXTMEWHENYOUGETHOME with Ashley Judd, and CELLMATE SECRETS with Angie Harmon as well as the television-themed documentaries THE LOVE BOAT: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, LUCILLE BALL: WE LOVE LUCY, and M*A*S*H: WHEN TELEVISION CHANGED FOREVER.

