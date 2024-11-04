Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted in Mexico on felony aggravated murder warrant
PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso Port of Entry last night encountered a man wanted in the Chihuahua, Mexico area on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated murder in connection with the alleged murder of his wife.
“This significant apprehension of a man wanted in Mexico for aggravated murder illustrates the international reach of law enforcement and the close working relationship we maintain with law enforcement partners from the Government of Mexico,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “We honor warrants from other countries, work closely with INTERPOL in these scenarios and this apprehension help advance CBP’s border security mission.”
On Sunday, Nov. 3, CBP officers at the Donna International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Raul Humberto Irigoyen Chavez, 67, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated murder issued by the Government of Mexico. CBP officers turned Irigoyen Chavez over to Mexican authorities at mid-bridge for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
