Consumer Alert: Beware of Scams on Election Day

Monday, November 4, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, is Election Day! More than 4.4 million North Carolinians have already cast their ballot through early voting and absentee voting. If you haven’t voted, you can find your polling place and a sample ballot here. Voting is a right for all eligible voters, so don’t let scammers steal your right to cast your ballot. Here are some tips to remember ahead of Election Day:

Watch out for calls or messages giving you the wrong information . In past elections, we’ve seen scam calls that tell voters that polls have closed or that enough people have voted and you don’t need to cast your ballot. Polls are open in North Carolina from 6:30 a.m. EST to 7:30 p.m. EST. If you are in line when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST in North Carolina, you will be able to vote.

Spreading false information about the law to try to discourage or prevent someone from voting is illegal. If you suspect someone is spreading disinformation about the election, hang up and report the call to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. If you believe you’ve been the victim of an election scam attempt to get your personal information or your money, report it to our office’s Consumer Protection Division at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. To get accurate information about your ballot and voting on Election Day, visit the State Board of Elections website at https://www.ncsbe.gov/, call 919-814-0700, or see the board’s tips for voting on Election Day here. Happy voting!