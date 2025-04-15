For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Secures Judgment Against Charlotte Area Contractor

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson reached a consent judgment with Canary General Contracting and Design, LLC and its operator, Steven Sand, and owner, Khuneary Kim. NCDOJ sued Sand and Kim and the contracting business in March 2024, alleging that they deceived and defrauded North Carolina consumers by taking money for construction projects while failing to complete the agreed-upon work, doing work that was unsafe and not up to code, and by engaging in other unfair practices. The judgment permanently bars Sand and Kim and any affiliated companies from conducting business in North Carolina and requires the defendants to pay $60,000 in restitution.

“Contractors have an obligation to fulfill their commitments, complete their work safely and on time, and be honest about what they charge their customers,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “This judgment holds the defendants accountable and gives homeowners back some of what they lost. And as the rebuilding phase of western North Carolina’s recovery kicks into high gear, I hope this serves as a warning to would-be scammers: if you attempt to rip off North Carolinians, you will face consequences.”

NCDOJ’s lawsuit alleged that the defendants engaged in numerous unfair and deceptive practices, including the following:

Sand, Kim, and the business were unlicensed general contractors who took money from consumers and failed to complete the construction projects.

Defendants failed to obtain permits and did work that did not meet construction codes and was unsafe.

Defendants failed to obtain HOA approval and falsely claimed to have used consumers’ funds to purchase materials.

Defendants promised to return money to some consumers but failed to do so.

Defendants failed to notify consumers that they had the right to cancel their construction contracts within three business days.

NCDOJ received 17 complaints in total against the defendants. Most of the victims live in the Charlotte area.

This week, Attorney General Jeff Jackson launched the Safe to Rebuild initiative to prevent contractor fraud and property theft as homeowners and business owners rebuild in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The Department of Justice is going to be taking a close look at all complaints involving property and contractor fraud in western North Carolina. People can file complaints and learn more about hiring verified and reputable companies at www.ncdoj.gov/safetorebuild.

A copy of the settlement is available here.

