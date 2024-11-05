Expert Marketing Advisors Earns with Three Prestigious Awards

eMa named the best tech marketing by Global Excellence Awards; Recognized by Clutch as Verified; Selected by The Manifest for Over-the-Top & Radio Advertising

The proven approach we take with each client drives measurable impact for their businesses, highlighting our expertise in crafting experiences to captivate audiences and redefine B2B marketing.” — Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder of Expert Marketing Advisors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert Marketing Advisors has received three prestigious awards celebrating its outstanding work with clients in the technology B2B sector. With decades of experience, the firm continues its groundbreaking work for clients through integrated campaigns, data analysis, and strategic execution to deliver experiences that drive growth in today’s economic climate. These awards highlight the agency’s achievements, made possible by its team of seasoned marketing experts.The Manifest Awards – Over the Top (OTT) Advertising and Radio Advertising The Manifest awards emphasize the importance of establishing trust between providers and their clients. Expert Marketing Advisors consistently delivers exceptional client service and is one of the few leaders chosen based on the number of earnest testimonials received over the past year for Over The Top (OTT) Advertising and Radio Advertising.Clutch - Verified StatusExpert Marketing Advisors achieved Verified status, reflecting the firm’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards, with proven reliability and excellence across the portfolio of marketing services. Clutch’s new verification program underscores Expert Marketing Advisors commitment to keeping up with the best expectations, as proven by the firm’s execution across all marketing projects. This distinction emphasizes the firms commitment to deliver exceptional marketing service, and results that exceed client expectations.Global Excellence Awards - Best Technology Marketing SpecialistsThe Global Excellence Awards recognizes innovative companies, teams and individuals who are driving change, surpassing expectation, and excelling across the vast corporate landscape. This year, Expert Marketing Advisors was named the best technology marketing specialist – California , underscoring the firm’s forward-thinking approach to consistently push the boundaries of B2B marketing excellence"Our mission is to transform marketing for the world’s top technology brands," said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder of Expert Marketing Advisors. "The proven approach we take with each client drives measurable impact for their businesses, highlighting our expertise in crafting experiences to captivate audiences and redefine B2B marketing. These recent industry accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence."Expert Marketing Advisors team works hand-in-hand with its clients to deliver experiences that inspire. Get in touch today to learn more.About Expert Marketing AdvisorsExpert Marketing Advisors is an award-winning technology B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, YouTube, listen to our Podcast, and read our Blog.About The Manifest Global AwardWinners of the most reviewed award by The Manifest are chosen based on having the most verified Clutch reviews within their respective services, making them amongst the top 15 most reviewed B2B providers. We’re so excited to celebrate your achievements!

