Concierge Auctions and eXp Realty Raise Nearly $90,000 for eXtend A Hand During Inaugural Charity Auction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, partnered with eXp Realty to host an inaugural "Together We’re Better" charity live auction during this week’s eXpcon 2024 in Miami, Florida, an inspiring event supporting eXtend A Hand, eXp Realty’s affiliated nonprofit organization dedicated to helping eXp agents, employees, and their families facing hardship from catastrophic events like hurricanes and floods.

Held on the Main Stage of the eXpo Hall at the Miami Beach Convention Center during eXpcon 2024, the live auction captivated attendees with exclusive luxury items and travel experiences, raising a grand total of $90,000 to benefit eXtend A Hand’s mission of delivering essential support to those affected by natural disasters. Glenn Sanford, Founder of eXp Realty, along with eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja and members of the eXtend A Hand Charity Board, were among the event’s supporters, with eXp Realty and Sanford personally making donations.

"Collaborating with eXp and eXtend A Hand for such a meaningful cause has been incredibly rewarding," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "We believe every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. Through our Key For Key® giving program, we empower communities by funding homeownership for families in need with each property that we sell. When the chance arose to support eXtend a Hand at eXpcon, we were honored to combine our expertise in auctions to help those impacted by recent disasters; we remain committed to using our platform to support philanthropic initiatives and make a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The auction was led by Frank Trunzo, Concierge Auctions’ Head Auctioneer, a World Champion and multi-state Champion Auctioneer with over 4,000 auctions and well over a billion dollars in sales to his credit.

"Conducting this auction was a true honor," Trunzo said. "The spirit of generosity from the eXp community was truly inspiring."

Annie Pellegrini, Sr Manager of eXtend A Hand, added, "Our agents, employees, and communities impacted by recent hurricanes and floods will benefit immensely from the funds raised. Together, we’re bringing vital assistance and hope to those in crisis. At this event, every bid contributed to a brighter future for our eXp family."

To learn more about Concierge Auctions, visit: www.conciergeauctions.com. To learn more about eXtend A Hand, or to make a donation, visit: https://extendahandcharity.org/.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

