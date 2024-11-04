FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Emanuel County
ATLANTA – FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Emanuel County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Center location:
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College / Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
Additional centers are open in Appling, Chatham, Coffee, Liberty, Laurens, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Tift, Toombs and Washington counties.
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533
|
Liberty County
Miller Park/HQ Fire Station
6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
|
Tift County
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.
