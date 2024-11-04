Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,655 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Emanuel County

ATLANTA – FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Emanuel County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Center location: 

Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College / Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401

Additional centers are open in Appling, Chatham, Coffee, Liberty, Laurens, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Tift, Toombs and Washington counties. 

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 

114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533

Liberty County

Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 

6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road

Dublin, GA 31021

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot           

111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904

Tift County

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

  

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Emanuel County

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more