Black Mental Wellness Corp. Presents the 5th Annual Black Mental Wellness Conference: Disrupting Spaces in Mental Health

Visionaries of Black Mental Wellness Corp Black Mental Wellness Corp

The MECCA of Black Wellness

By creating a space for voices that have been underrepresented in mental health, we’re working to dismantle barriers and advance equity in mental health care,” — Dana L. Cunningham, PhD

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a milestone in community mental health advocacy, Black Mental Wellness Corp. will host its 5th Annual Black Mental Wellness Conference on November 8, 2024, in Silver Spring, MD. This year’s theme, *Disrupting Spaces*, reflects a bold commitment to reimagine mental health support for the Black community.

The visionaries behind this transformative event are dedicated to fostering innovative strategies and dismantling barriers in accessing mental health care. Statistics bring this urgent need into focus: among Black and Hispanic men aged 18 to 44 who experience daily anxiety and depression, only about 26% seek mental health services. In contrast, nearly 45% of non-Hispanic White men with the same experiences turn to professional help, as reported by the American Psychological Association. This conference aims to address disparities in the mental wellness space by bringing together experts, advocates, and community members to foster change and provide culturally relevant mental health resources.

With only 4% of psychologists and 2% of psychiatrists in the U.S. identifying as Black, the burden on those leading this movement is immense. These women trailblazers are paving a critical path forward, raising awareness. Their work is crucial in equipping individuals and communities to take charge of mental wellness and tackle mental health issues head-on, ensuring that the Black community has the support and resources it needs.

Past attendees describe the conference as “a must-attend for all levels of the mental health spectrum” and “an investment of time that provides real-world results.” Another participant noted, “The Black Mental Wellness Conference is packed with the latest insights from leading experts. It’s a powerful opportunity that leaves you recharged and ready to make a difference.”

Meet the Founders:

Black Mental Wellness Corp. was founded by four Black clinical psychologists devoted to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and promoting mental health resources within Black communities:

● Nicole L. Cammack, PhD, President and CEO

● Danielle R. Busby, PhD, Vice President, Professional Relations and Liaison

● Dana L. Cunningham, PhD, Vice President, Community Outreach & Engagement

● Jessica S. Henry, PhD, Vice President, Program Development & Evaluation

“By creating a space for voices that have been underrepresented in mental health, we’re working to dismantle barriers and advance equity in mental health care,” says Dr. Dana Cunningham. “This conference is designed to inspire, educate, and empower.”

In addition, Black Mental Wellness Corp. will host its 2nd Annual Black Mental Wellness Day on February 22, 2025, a virtual event focused on mental wellness and personal growth within the Black community.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.blackmentalwellness.com/blackmentalwellnessconference

Black Mental Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.