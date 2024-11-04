Help plan the future of Suwannee Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend the Suwannee Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area Management Plan Amendment public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Hamiliton County Courthouse Annex, 1153 NW U.S. Highway 41, Jasper, FL 32052.

The Suwannee Ridge WEA conserves and protects 1,429 acres in southern Hamilton County. Conserving important habitat within a chain of conservation lands that lie along the Suwannee River, this WEA provides connectivity within a major wildlife corridor where many species of birds and other wildlife migrate. The Suwanee Ridge WEA also conserves an imperiled, keystone sandhill species, the gopher tortoise.

“Mobility-impaired quota hunts continue to be a popular recreational activity on the SRWEA,” said Christina Omran, FWC Biological Administrator. “Other public uses include hiking, photography, nature study and wildlife viewing.”

To obtain a copy of the draft management prospectus, contact Cedar Spirk, Lead Planner, at Cedar.Spirk@MyFWC.com, or Christina Omran, Professional Wetland Scientist, at Christina.Omran@MyFWC.com. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the plan amendment. Maps, drawings and other information will be available on display.

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations will not be included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, national origin, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting must notify the agency at least five calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contacting the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800- 955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity, or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240