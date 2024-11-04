Submit Release
Guitar Legend Bill Nelson’s Unreleased Guitar Instrumental Album 'Studio Cadet' Available For Pre-order

Available December 6, 2024!

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guitar legend Bill Nelson’s “Studio Cadet” is an album of guitar instrumentals issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited-edition CD and simultaneous digital download.

“Studio Cadet” is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives. Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape. - Bill Nelson - 2024

Burning Shed are now taking pre-orders for Bill Nelson's “Studio Cadet.” The release date is due to be December 6th, which is ideal timing for a Christmas present to (or from) your loved ones!

CD in a triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert.

Track list:
01) A Splendid View
02) Phantom Island
03) Crystal Springs
04) Barely There
05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus
06) An Interval
07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts
08) Deep Sky
09) Space Age Dreamer
10) Slow Smoulder
11) Sunglasses After Dark
12) My Giddy Levitation
13) I Saw You In A Sailplane
14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars

“Studio Cadet” pre-order from Burning Shed: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_studio-cadet_cd

For further information and to hear audio samples visit the album's page in the Discography at Dreamsville:
https://www.billnelson.com/studio-cadet?utm_campaign=f290e473-89db-47cb-9ef8-56d8c8332afe&utm_source=so&utm_medium=lp

Secure your copy by pre-ordering from Burning Shed.

Also available:

“Powertron”:
https://www.billnelson.com/powertron
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_powertron_cd

“Starlight Stories”:
https://www.billnelson.com/starlight-stories
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_starlight-stories_cd

“All The Fun Of The Fair”:
https://www.billnelson.com/fun-of-the-fair
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_all-the-fun-of-the-fair_cd

Available as both physical CD (from Burning Shed) or as a digital download (from Bandcamp).

For more information: www.billnelson.com

Press Inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

