Guitar Legend Bill Nelson’s Unreleased Guitar Instrumental Album 'Studio Cadet' Available For Pre-order

Bill Nelson - Studio Cadet

Available December 6, 2024!

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guitar legend Bill Nelson’s “Studio Cadet” is an album of guitar instrumentals issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited-edition CD and simultaneous digital download.“Studio Cadet” is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives. Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape. - Bill Nelson - 2024Burning Shed are now taking pre-orders for Bill Nelson's “Studio Cadet.” The release date is due to be December 6th, which is ideal timing for a Christmas present to (or from) your loved ones!CD in a triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert.Track list:01) A Splendid View02) Phantom Island03) Crystal Springs04) Barely There05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus06) An Interval07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts08) Deep Sky09) Space Age Dreamer10) Slow Smoulder11) Sunglasses After Dark12) My Giddy Levitation13) I Saw You In A Sailplane14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars“Studio Cadet” pre-order from Burning Shed: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_studio-cadet_cd For further information and to hear audio samples visit the album's page in the Discography at Dreamsville:Secure your copy by pre-ordering from Burning Shed.Also available:“Powertron”:“Starlight Stories”:“All The Fun Of The Fair”:Available as both physical CD (from Burning Shed) or as a digital download (from Bandcamp).For more information: www.billnelson.com Press Inquiries:

