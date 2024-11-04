Guitar Legend Bill Nelson’s Unreleased Guitar Instrumental Album 'Studio Cadet' Available For Pre-order
Available December 6, 2024!ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guitar legend Bill Nelson’s “Studio Cadet” is an album of guitar instrumentals issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited-edition CD and simultaneous digital download.
“Studio Cadet” is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives. Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape. - Bill Nelson - 2024
Burning Shed are now taking pre-orders for Bill Nelson's “Studio Cadet.” The release date is due to be December 6th, which is ideal timing for a Christmas present to (or from) your loved ones!
CD in a triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert.
Track list:
01) A Splendid View
02) Phantom Island
03) Crystal Springs
04) Barely There
05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus
06) An Interval
07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts
08) Deep Sky
09) Space Age Dreamer
10) Slow Smoulder
11) Sunglasses After Dark
12) My Giddy Levitation
13) I Saw You In A Sailplane
14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars
“Studio Cadet” pre-order from Burning Shed: https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_studio-cadet_cd
For further information and to hear audio samples visit the album's page in the Discography at Dreamsville:
https://www.billnelson.com/studio-cadet?utm_campaign=f290e473-89db-47cb-9ef8-56d8c8332afe&utm_source=so&utm_medium=lp
Secure your copy by pre-ordering from Burning Shed.
Also available:
“Powertron”:
https://www.billnelson.com/powertron
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_powertron_cd
“Starlight Stories”:
https://www.billnelson.com/starlight-stories
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_starlight-stories_cd
“All The Fun Of The Fair”:
https://www.billnelson.com/fun-of-the-fair
https://burningshed.com/store/billnelson/bill-nelson_all-the-fun-of-the-fair_cd
Available as both physical CD (from Burning Shed) or as a digital download (from Bandcamp).
For more information: www.billnelson.com
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.