Runge Nature Center trails to be closed Nov. 8-10 for annual managed deer hunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced that the Runge Nature Center trails will be closed from Nov. 8-10 for the nature center’s annual managed deer hunt. These trail closures help to ensure the safety of hunters and site visitors alike. Managed hunts like this special, archery-only hunt are used to maintain the deer population at a healthy level while providing participants with the opportunity for a unique hunting experience.

Runge Nature Center’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. During this hunt, the nature center building will remain open during normal business hours. Aside from scheduled events like the managed hunt, trails on the property are open daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., and there is no fee to visit either the trails or the nature center building.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. For questions about this hunt and subsequent trail closures, contact Runge Nature Center Manager Kevin Lohraff at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 522-4115 ext. 3407. For more information about Runge events, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZpW.