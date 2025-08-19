Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,773 in the last 365 days.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center temporarily closed Aug. 19 due to power outage

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center today, Aug. 19, due to a power outage following overnight storms. Staff are working to resolve the issue. This closure only affects the nature center building; access to the rest of the conservation area will be unaffected.

The building will reopen when power is restored.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center temporarily closed Aug. 19 due to power outage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more