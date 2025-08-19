Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center temporarily closed Aug. 19 due to power outage

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center today, Aug. 19, due to a power outage following overnight storms. Staff are working to resolve the issue. This closure only affects the nature center building; access to the rest of the conservation area will be unaffected.

The building will reopen when power is restored.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs.