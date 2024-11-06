Cole Health Signs 8,816 SF Lease with Boxer Property at 13201 Northwest Freeway

Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Cole Health’s new lease at 13201 Northwest Freeway.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Cole Health’s new lease at 13201 Northwest Freeway. This lease, negotiated by Boxer Senior Broker, Trey Miller, along with Travis Taylor, Principal at Lee & Associates, covers 8,816 square feet of premier office space.Since 2001, Cole Health has been dedicated to serving local communities as a source of hope through transformative pediatric therapy services. Their specialized disciplines include Speech, Occupational, Physical, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, all aimed at creating lasting positive impacts.“As we expand our reach, this new lease with Boxer Property marks an exciting chapter for Cole Health. This space allows us to continue providing essential therapeutic services to even more families, reinforcing our commitment to making a positive impact within the community. We’re grateful for Boxer Property’s support in helping us create environments where children and families can thrive,” said Jason Stark, the President of Cole Health.Property Description13201 Northwest Freeway is located at 13201 Northwest Freeway. The building features:• Prime Location: Conveniently located in the Northwest Corridor, just off of Hwy 290 and Beltway 8, with easy access to downtown, business districts, and city neighborhoods.• Modern Amenities: Includes a professional office environment with a spacious atrium lobby, executive suites, small offices, conference rooms, and abundant natural light through ample windows.• Flexible Spaces: Designed to encourage businesses and entrepreneurs to network, brainstorm, and collaborate.• Professional Atmosphere: Offers on-site property maintenance, management, leasing services, ample parking, security patrol, surveillance cameras, and a deli.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

