Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program accepting pre-applications through Dec. 6, 2024

Michigan’s is accepting pre-applications through Dec. 6, 2024, for grants to assist with projects that would reduce risk associated with privately and publicly owned dams in the state.

Approximately $14.1 million in funding is available through the Dam Risk Reduction Fund as appropriated by the Michigan Legislature under Section 309 of Public Act 53 of 2022.

Private dam owners, along with federal, state, and local government owners, are eligible to apply. Funding is available statewide and restricted to projects that reduce or eliminate risk associated with dams.

Eligible activities include planning, feasibility studies, or design of projects that would reduce risk at dams; repair, alteration, or removal of dams; and post-project monitoring and corrective actions. Pre-applications will be screened, and priority projects will be invited to submit full grant applications.

Total grant awards for 2024‑25 will depend on the number and quality of applications received.

More information on the program and pre‑application process are available on EGLE's Dam Safety web page.

Please contact Luke Trumble, EGLE Dam Safety Unit Supervisor, at 517‑420‑8923 or TrumbleL@Michigan.gov; or Mason Manuszak, EGLE Dam Safety Unit Grant Coordinator, at 989‑370‑1528 or ManuszakM@Michigan.gov, with any additional questions about the program.