Community Legal Services Announces the Winners of the 2024 Pro Bono Awards

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 57th Annual Pro Bono Awards, recognizing outstanding commitment and dedication to providing pro bono legal services to individuals and communities in need. These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of legal professionals who selflessly contribute their expertise to ensure access to justice for all.On October 17, 2024, Community Legal Services held its 2024 Pro Bono Awards at the Winter Park Event Center, Winter Park, FL. This esteemed event recognized legal professionals, volunteers, and firms who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to pro bono service, making a profound impact on the lives of underserved and marginalized individuals within our community. Community Legal Services was also honored to have Rachel Rossi, Director of the Office for Access to Justice at the United States Department of Justice, as their 2024 Keynote Speaker This year's award recipients have exemplified exceptional commitment to addressing critical legal needs and advancing access to justice. Their remarkable dedication and tireless efforts have significantly enhanced Community Legal Services' capacity to provide crucial legal aid to our most vulnerable populations."We are proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of these legal professionals who have gone above in their duty as lawyers" said Jeffrey Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Community Legal Services. "Their commitment to serving those who lack access to legal resources has made a profound difference in our community and serves as an example for the legal profession."The 2024 Community Legal Services named award presenters and recipients are as followed –The Honorable Robert Rouse presented the “Judge Robert K. Rouse, Jr. Pro Bono Service Award” to Attorney Dayanna Lopez of Volusia County.The Honorable Christine Arendas presented the “Belvin Perry, Jr. Legacy of Justice Award” to Attorney David Rodziewicz of Volusia County.Tim Moran presented the “Timothy A. Moran Champion of Justice Award” to Attorney Mona Payne of Lake County.Community Legal Services’ Pro Bono Staff Attorney, Stefani Lopez-Smith, presented the “Law Student of the Year Award” to Austin Baldwin from FAMU College of Law, the “Law Firm of the Year Award” to the TK Law Firm headquartered in Seminole County. She also accepted the Partner in Service Award on behalf of New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando, FL. CLS Guardians of Justice who represent over 200 active lawyer volunteers were also recognized for their contributions and service to the community in 2024.Additionally, the recipients of the 2024 County Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Awards are –Brevard County: Ryan EnageCitrus County: Rebecca BriggsFlagler County: Kayla HathawayHernando County: Joe MasonLake County: Mona PayneMarion County: Jennifer DarleyOrange County: David H. AbramsOsceola County: Omar CarmonaPutnam County: Garry WoodSeminole County: Matthew Evan RomanikVolusia County: Jon RosenbergSumter County: Arlene UdickThe collective efforts of these remarkable individuals and organizations inspire the legal community and underscore the essential role of pro bono work as an investment in individuals, families, and the Central Florida community.Volunteer lawyers assist Community Legal Services with full representation matters, legal advice clinics, document drafting, and legal training and mentoring, among other activities. If you would like to find out more about volunteering with CLS , please follow this link: https://www.legalaccessforall.org/pro-bono-attorneys/ About Community Legal Services:Community Legal Services aims to enhance the lives of those we serve through accessible legal support, assistance, and education. We call it “Legal Access for All”. As a PILLAR in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the daily lives of Central Florida residents.For more information, visit www.LegalAccessForAll.org

