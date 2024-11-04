Submit Release
16th circuit commission announces nominees for Del Muro circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County


4 November 2024


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 4 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Justine E. Del Muro. The nominees are: 


Patrick C. Edwards – assistant United States attorney with the United States attorney’s office in Kansas City; five votes in support.


Ashley N. Garrett – attorney with Sanders, Warren and Russell LLP in Overland Park, Kansas; five votes in support.


Robert E. J. Gordon – partner in The Gordon Law Firm LLC in Lee’s Summit; five votes in support.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as circuit judge for Division 4 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.


Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.


Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


