16th circuit commission announces nominees for Del Muro circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





4 November 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 4 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Justine E. Del Muro. The nominees are:





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as circuit judge for Division 4 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.





Note: Links to the nominees' applications typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



