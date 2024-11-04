Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Wildfire Response Resources To Hudson Fire In Bastrop County

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today deployed additional wildfire response resources as part of the state's ongoing wildfire response in Bastrop County to support local firefighting efforts to contain and suppress the Hudson Fire which has burned over 400 acres.



“The State of Texas continues to deploy all available resources to protect Texans in Bastrop County from the Hudson Fire,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our brave first responders who were quick to arrive on scene to begin firefighting efforts to save lives and remain working around-the-clock to keep their neighbors safe. The safety and well-being of our fellow Texans is our No. 1 priority as this dangerous wildfire persists. We urge Texans to regularly monitor wildfire conditions and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency personnel to protect yourselves and your loved ones.



Last month, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 143 counties, including Bastrop County, in response to increasing wildfire danger and wildfire activity in the state. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has deployed more than 90 first responders and over 60 equipment assets to Bastrop County, including:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency management personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials and coordinate state emergency response assets

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighters and support personnel, heavy equipment such as bulldozers; federally-contracted aircraft including super scoopers for water drops, single engine air tankers for retardant drops, an air attack platform for surveillance and spotting, and a firefighting helicopter; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Teams comprised of firefighters and fire engines

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol troopers and a helicopter with firefighting capability

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, State Park Police, and a helicopter with firefighting capability

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster & Recovery Agents to support animal evacuation and sheltering



The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 3 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.



Over the past seven days, local and state emergency response personnel have responded to 27 new wildfire starts burning more than 1,500 acres across the state.



Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.



Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.

