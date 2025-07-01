Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Rockport-Fulton

TEXAS, July 1 - July 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Rockport-Fulton on July 10. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heart of Texas' vibrant communities,” said Governor Abbott. “From family-owned shops to innovative startups, more than 3.3 million small businesses across our state fuel job creation and drive our economic success. Texas is proud to support their growth. I encourage all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small businesses have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive."

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Rockport-Fulton brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Rockport-Fulton

Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Fulton Convention Center

402 N. Fulton Beach Rd.

Fulton, TX 78358

Featured Fireside Chat: “Play-by-Play: Legislative Updates for Texas Small Businesses”

Moderator: Adriana Cruz, Executive Director, Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office

Executive Director, Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office Freedom Council Co-Chair: Jeff Burdett, Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Freedom Council Co-Chair: Glenn Hamer, President & CEO, Texas Association of Business (TAB)

Other Panel Session Topics:

Strategies for Growth: Leveraging State & Local Programs

Harnessing the Power of Technology for Your Small Business

Funding Your Future: Financing Strategies for Small Businesses

Additional Speaker: Alberto Treviño, Commissioner Representing Labor, Texas Workforce Commission

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

July 24: Waxahachie

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.