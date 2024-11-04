Governor Cox Expands Military Leave for State Employees

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Governor Spencer J. Cox signed an executive order on October 25, 2024, increasing paid military leave for eligible state employees from 15 to 20 days per year. This change, effective January 1, 2025, aims to better support those who serve their country both in uniform and as state employees, recognizing the dual commitment these individuals make to Utah and the nation. The governor's action aligns with the state's broader efforts to support its military community, spearheaded by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The expanded leave policy applies to employees across all state executive branch agencies, with the exception of higher education institutions, independent entities, and specific offices like the Attorney General and State Auditor. By providing this additional support, Governor Cox aims to encourage continued military service among state employees and acknowledge the vital role they play in both their civilian and military capacities.

This executive order reflects Utah's ongoing efforts to create a supportive environment for its military community. The increase in paid leave will allow service members to more easily balance their state employment with their military duties, ensuring they can continue to contribute to both the state and the nation.