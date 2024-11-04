Mayor Bowser Invites the Community to “Our City at Prayer: Standing Together in Faith and Hope” Interfaith Service

(Washington, DC) – Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Interfaith Council will host a special community gathering, “Our City at Prayer: Standing Together in Faith and Hope.”

This gathering will unite residents and leaders from diverse faith backgrounds in a demonstration and celebration of solidarity, resilience, and hope for our community.

Registration can be found here.

WHEN:

Monday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m.



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

The Honorable Sharon Pratt, Former Mayor of Washington, DC

Rev. Dr. Wallace Charles Smith, Senior Minister, Shiloh Baptist Church

Rev. George Mensah, Sr., Executive Minister, Shiloh Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Joseph W. Daniel, Jr., Pastor, Emory United Methodist Church

Rev. Ginger E. Gaines-Cirelli, Senior Pastor, Foundry United Methodist Church

Fr. Emilio Biosca Agüero, Pastor, Shrine of the Sacred Heart

Imam Talib Shareef, President/Imam of Masjid Muhammad

Rabbi Susan N. Shankman, Washington Hebrew Congregation

The Reverend Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church

Interfaith Mass Choir



WHERE:

Shiloh Baptist Church

1500 9th Street NW

*Closest Metro: Shaw-Howard University Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: 8th & O St NW*

Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos