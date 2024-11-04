Mayor Bowser Invites the Community to “Our City at Prayer: Standing Together in Faith and Hope” Interfaith Service
(Washington, DC) – Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Interfaith Council will host a special community gathering, “Our City at Prayer: Standing Together in Faith and Hope.”
This gathering will unite residents and leaders from diverse faith backgrounds in a demonstration and celebration of solidarity, resilience, and hope for our community.
Registration can be found here.
.
WHEN:
Monday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m.
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
The Honorable Sharon Pratt, Former Mayor of Washington, DC
Rev. Dr. Wallace Charles Smith, Senior Minister, Shiloh Baptist Church
Rev. George Mensah, Sr., Executive Minister, Shiloh Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Joseph W. Daniel, Jr., Pastor, Emory United Methodist Church
Rev. Ginger E. Gaines-Cirelli, Senior Pastor, Foundry United Methodist Church
Fr. Emilio Biosca Agüero, Pastor, Shrine of the Sacred Heart
Imam Talib Shareef, President/Imam of Masjid Muhammad
Rabbi Susan N. Shankman, Washington Hebrew Congregation
The Reverend Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church
Interfaith Mass Choir
WHERE:
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th Street NW
*Closest Metro: Shaw-Howard University Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: 8th & O St NW*
Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.