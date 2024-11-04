Mayor Bowser and Chief Smith to Hold Briefing on Security Plans for Election Day and Inauguration

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Pamela A. Smith will hold a briefing on election week security. The briefing will occur at MPD’s new Joint Operations Command Center, where MPD and partner agencies will monitor special events throughout election week, the election certification, and the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

Monday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m.



Mayor Muriel Bowser

Chief Pamela A. Smith, Metropolitan Police Department



Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters

441 4th Street NW

*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square*

*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & E St NW*

Media must bring a wireless XLR microphone receiver to connect to the mult box at the location.

