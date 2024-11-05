The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces 'Gold & Diamond Jewelry Sale'

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA is having a rate-reduced “sale” on all its pre-owned inventory. There are some caveats, an appointment is required to shop. The sale applies exclusively to all residents of the nearby Boston and towns of Hyde Park, Dorchester, Boston, and Milton, MA.“We wanted to show our appreciation for all the people from these towns who support the business,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. “We have been providing quick cash loans to folks in this the area for over 17 years and wanted to do something to give back to the people particularly in these times of rising costs. We hope it helps.”The sale offers 10% off the loan interest rate on pawn loans made from November 4 thru November 11 for people from the 4 towns. The loans can be on any items of value including gold, silver, jewelry, coins, watches, luxury items, designer bags, diamond rings, antiques, art, etc.“We plan to have other similar sale events for other towns in the greater Boston area later in the year,” says Venice.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

