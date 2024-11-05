Admera Health Introduces a New Clinical-Grade Whole Genome Sequencing Solution to Its Suite of Genomic Services

Welcome to the Advanced Molecular Era

Admera Health unveils a CLIA-grade whole genome sequencing service, offering high-quality genomic data for research with CAP/CLIA-certified standards.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, a leading Next-Generation Sequencing service provider, today announced its expansion of genomics services with a new clinical-grade whole genome sequencing service (cWGS). The research-use-only assay provides an added layer of confidence for clients who require higher-quality laboratory practices adhering to rigorous quality control procedures and record-keeping set by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).

Admera Health’s addition of the CLIA-grade assay supports its mission to provide the highest-quality services to support research projects of diverse backgrounds. Operating in a CAP/CLIA environment and becoming certified service providers for a variety of solutions ensures all projects are handled with the utmost care for superior data quality. Researchers looking to use the assay will receive comprehensive support for DNA extraction, library preparation, high-throughput sequencing, and data analysis performed by CLIA-trained personnel and validated equipment.

Admera Health’s CEO Yun Zhao stated, “We’ve enhanced our capabilities with the addition of our CLIA-grade whole genome sequencing assay to empower scientists seeking clinical-grade data. Our cWGS service delivers the highest level of precision and makes this level of accuracy available for research use, advancing projects with a new level of confidence.”



More information about Admera Health’s clinical-grade whole genome sequencing service can be found on their website (add in link when page goes live). Researchers looking to inquire about the service can do so by contacting a member of the Admera Health team.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise for researchers in academia, biopharmaceutical, and animal health companies. Our team offers a comprehensive suite of genomic testing services for all species, including WGS, RNA-Seq, WGBS, single-cell sequencing, WES, spatial transcriptomics, and tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment maintaining the highest quality standards. Admera Health is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology in research and delivering comprehensive data to our clients. Our team uses state-of-the-art platforms and tools for genomic sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and data interpretation to provide the most accurate and reliable results possible.

