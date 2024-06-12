Singleron Biotechnologies Appoints Admera Health as their Certified US Service Provider

Welcome to the Advanced Molecular Era

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singleron Biotechnologies and Admera Health announced their strategic alliance at this year’s Festival of Genomics & Biodata in Boston, marking a significant step towards further empowering academic and pharmaceutical researchers across the United States.

Catalyzing research endeavors and accelerating drug discovery initiatives, this collaboration seamlessly integrates Admera's extensive experience in providing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics services and their expertise as certified service provider, delivering carefully curated single cell multi-omic solutions utilizing Singleron's cutting-edge products and platform. Singleron will further harness its innovative, customized kits tailored to meet the needs of Admera’s diverse customer base.

Singleron, with established operations in the EU, APAC, and China, and two existing sites in the US (Michigan and New Haven), recently expanded its presence through its latest US labs and office in Ann Arbor, Michigan in February 2024.

Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health, emphasizes: "Sharing the commitment to scientific excellence and customer care, this strategic alliance signifies a pivotal step towards addressing existing challenges for academia and biopharmaceutical clients by leveraging our complementary strengths."

Admera and Singleron will present their joint offering at booth number 60 during the Festival of Genomics, welcoming attendees for discussions and inquiries about future projects.

About Singleron Biotechnologies:

Singleron Biotechnologies advances precision medicine and human health through pioneering single cell multi-omics analysis solutions. Its current product portfolio includes high throughput instruments for automated single cell processing and tissue dissociation, reagents, bioinformatics software, and a comprehensive single cell knowledgebase.

Founded in 2018, Singleron operates globally with offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 3000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies in more than 20 countries. Learn more at https://singleron.bio or follow us on LinkedIn for real-time updates.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise for researchers in academia, biopharmaceutical, and animal health companies. Our team offers a comprehensive suite of genomic testing services for all species, including, WGS, RNAseq, WGBS, single-cell RNAseq, and WES, as well as tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, being processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment. Admera Health is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology in research to deliver comprehensive data. Our team uses state-of-the-art platforms and tools for genomic sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and data interpretation to provide the most accurate and reliable results possible.