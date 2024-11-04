El Clasificado Wins 14 Awards from the NAHP, Taking Home 6 Gold for Outstanding Digital and Print Work

Frank Zepeda, Director of Marketing at El Clasificado and Giancarlo Bresani, Digital Products Sales Manager at El Clasificado receiving the awards.

The National Association of Hispanic Publications awarded for 22nd consecutive year El Clasificado magazine and online

In 2021, there were 222.2 million magazine readers aged 18 or older in the United States,” — Statista

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Clasificado, a leading Spanish-language publication and digital marketplace for Hispanic communities, received 14 awards from the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP) during its annual convention held at Loyola University Chicago’s Water Tower Campus from October 23-25. This milestone marks the 22nd consecutive year of recognition for El Clasificado, reinforcing its enduring presence in the Hispanic media industry.Six of the awards were gold, including Most Improved Website of the Year for Quinceanera.com , with an updated, modern look allowing users to navigate more easily, connect with vendors, and access a shopping portion to browse and purchase dresses from top designers and small boutiques. “One of the key discussions centered around digital innovation—how Hispanic publications can leverage digital technologies to modernize website processes and introduce features that better engage customers, such as podcasts with integrated calls-to-action” said Giancarlo Bresani, Digital Products Sales Manager at El Clasificado.The NAHP also recognized El Clasificado’s achievements in producing special publications tailored to niche audiences while maintaining the popularity of its main weekly magazine. The publication earned two gold awards for Outstanding Sports Section and Outstanding Magazine Design. These awards remain especially meaningful with continued recognition for efforts placed in the roots of the company's history through the credibility, trust, and brand recognition that print provides, especially as Statista reports, “In 2021, there were 222.2 million magazine readers aged 18 or older in the United States,” an increase of 300,000 readers from the previous year. This steady readership underscores print’s lasting power to connect with audiences.“Conventions such as the NAHP provide a unique platform for Hispanic media outlets to network, share resources, and stay current on industry trends and challenges specific to Hispanic communities,” said Frank Zepeda, Director of Marketing at El Clasificado. “They create opportunities to collaborate and amplify voices that might otherwise be underrepresented in mainstream media, helping publishers engage more effectively with Latino audiences.”The event gathered over 70 representatives from prominent Hispanic publications across the country, including El Central from Detroit, MI; La Opinion from Los Angeles, CA; Abasto from Salem, NC, and La Prensa from Houston, TX alongside, El Clasificado.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has evolved into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency that connects individuals and businesses across the U.S. Through ElClasificado.com , the nation’s top online classified marketplace, El Clasificado continues to foster commerce and growth in an increasingly digital landscape.About the NAHPThe National Association of Hispanic Publications, Inc. (NAHP) is a Non-partisan trade advocacy organization representing the leading Spanish language publications across the Country. The NAHP serves 41 markets in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with a combined circulation of over 23 million. The National Association of Hispanic Publications, Inc. furthers the excellence, recognition, and use of Hispanic Publications and provides them access to professional development opportunities to better serve and empower Hispanic communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.