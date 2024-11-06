El Clasificado & Al Borde Present: Día de los Muertos – A Celebration of Life, Connecting with Community and Clients

Dia de los Muertos celebration in El Clasificado office with loyal fans and community in Los Angeles CA

El Clasificado Día de Los Muertos with Community

NORWALK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwalk, CA - El Clasificado hosted its 17th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at its headquarters in Norwalk, CA. This special event united business and community leaders as well as El Clasificado partners for an evening steeped in culture, networking, and entertainment.Kicking off with a lively 360-degree photo booth provided by Eddie Sakaki, all in attendance were able to relax in a casual setting modeled after the Al Borde lounge with authentic Mexican food and drinks setting a festive tone for the evening leading up to the main event of the evening, the reveal of the Día de los Muertos altar. Crafted by El Clasificado employees, the altar was adorned with photos and memories in honor of loved ones lost. Later, the crowd gathered around a beautifully designed altar, crafted by an in-house artist and adorned with photos and mementos contributed by El Clasificado employees to honor their loved ones.Coupled with music and Cantaritos (tequila-based cocktails originating from Jalisco, Mexico) provided by El Cantarito 44, the night provided not just an opportunity to remember family and friends who had passed before, but also to celebrate their memories. Singer Daniel Mondragón engaged warmly with the audience, while the graphic artist Janet Figueroa captivated visitors with her live drawings and showcased her two new comic books for sale.Dr. Curtis Perris, from Dr. Restore and a current El Clasificado online client, shared his thoughts: “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I had a fantastic time meeting people, enjoying great food, drinks, and experiencing cultural traditions,” referring to the calavera face painting by professional artists from Sexy Makeup Studio. Live music began at 7 pm, encouraging guests to dance and sing along to popular pop and rock hits, both current and nostalgic. Dr. Perris' wife, Julie Garcia Perris of Friendly Hills Financial Residential, remarked, “We've been using El Clasificado for six years. It’s essential for connecting with the Spanish-speaking community and underserved Latino audience in need of professional services.”Also, in attendance was current El Clasificado client, Ana Luz Quintanilla from Alianza Latina who not only enjoyed the festivities, but also took time to note the success that the media company has been able to help bring for her business stating, “Advertising in El Clasificado has been my primary method for attracting business and clients, utilizing both the magazine and the company's online services.”Included in the business leaders in attendance, El Clasificado was also proud to see so many active advertisers in attendance as the company continually works to build personal connections with clients. This approach aligns with a survey by American Express, which revealed that 80% of consumers consider the customer experience to be as vital as the product or service itself. The ability to embrace this philosophy was fully on display with both the host and the attendees as meaningly and lasting interactions were fostered further.El Clasificado and its multimedia platforms are set for an exciting 2025, with events focused on expo for Latino business owners, quinceañeras expos for young girls and families, job fairs for Spanish speaking, health fairs, and special supplements throughout the year.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has evolved into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency that connects individuals and businesses across the U.S. Through ElClasificado.com , the nation’s top online classified marketplace, El Clasificado continues to foster commerce and growth in an increasingly digital landscape.

