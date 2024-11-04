Warner confirms record-breaking early voter participation for General Election

Charleston, W.Va. – A record number of West Virginia voters have already participated in person for the November 5 General Election according to a report released today by WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Early voting for the November 5 General Election has surpassed the previous record for early voting set in the 2020 General Election. Early in-person voting began in West Virginia is 2002.

"Confidence and interest in West Virginia elections is at an all-time high," said Secretary Warner. "We're working closely with all 55 county clerks to make sure that elections are safe, secure, accessible, and transparent."

According to Warner, as of Saturday evening, a total of 332,081 voters have already cast a ballot statewide. Early in-person voters accounted for 310,421 of the ballots cast. 21,660 voters participated by absentee ballot. A total of 4,640 absentee ballots have not yet been returned to the county clerks.

A breakdown of early voting totals to date including voter participation by political party affiliation for each county can be downloaded HERE. A summary of the breakdown includes:

In-Person Voters = 310,421 (Includes Saturday's totals)

91,978 Democrats

143,554 Republicans

329 Mountain Party

60,196 No Party Affiliation

1,547 Libertarian

12,817 Other Parties

Absentee Ballot Voters = 21,660 (as of Saturday)*

9,494 Democrats

7,993 Republicans

23 Mountain Party

3,273 No Party Affiliation

71 Libertarian

806 Other Parties

*Absentee ballots requested but NOT returned yet = 4,640

Warner said that he is optimistic that the turnout momentum will continue and hopes for a strong finish tomorrow with voters who like to vote in person on Election Day.

﻿There are 1,657 precincts open on Tuesday throughout the state. Polls are open 6:30am to 7:30pm, and voters in line at the close of polls will be able to vote. No campaigning or wearing campaign materials within 100-ft or inside polling locations.

Voters who would like to review their sample ballot before they go to the polls or find their polling location can find it at GoVoteWV.com

.​