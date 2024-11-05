Halton Stairlifts Supports Aging Population Amid Budget Talks on Pensions and Benefits

Liverpool, UK – As the UK government prepares to announce its Autumn Budget, which is expected to focus on pensions, benefits, and the economic challenges faced by low-income households, Halton Stairlifts reaffirms its commitment to supporting the ageing population. With inflation impacting day-to-day living costs, and many older individuals relying on fixed incomes, Halton Stairlifts is taking proactive steps to ease the financial pressures on these vulnerable groups.

Addressing Financial Concerns for the Elderly

In light of the anticipated budget discussions around pensions and benefits, Halton Stairlifts recognises the increasing financial strain on many elderly people. With living costs rising, the affordability of essential mobility aids, such as stairlifts, is a growing concern. Halton Stairlifts is stepping up to ensure that older adults can continue living independently in their homes without facing additional financial hardships.

“The ageing population is at the heart of what we do,” said Neil McKenzie, owner of Halton Stairlifts. “As the government debates changes to pensions and benefits, we want to remind our customers that we are here to provide affordable and accessible solutions, regardless of economic challenges.”

Accessible Solutions for Independent Living

Halton Stairlifts is dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality stairlifts, with a range of options tailored to meet the needs of older adults. By offering both new and refurbished stairlifts, Halton Stairlifts helps those on fixed incomes find solutions that fit their budget without compromising on safety or quality.

In light of the current economic climate, Halton Stairlifts has introduced flexible payment options through partnerships with trusted financial providers, ensuring that more elderly individuals have access to the mobility equipment they need to stay in their homes.

Adapting to Rising Living Costs

As inflation affects essential household expenses and with uncertainty around pension and benefit increases, the elderly population is especially vulnerable. Halton Stairlifts is responding to these challenges by offering cost-effective stairlift solutions that empower seniors to maintain their independence while minimising financial stress.

“Our customers are often on fixed incomes and face the toughest decisions during economic downturns,” said McKenzie. “We’re doing everything we can to provide practical and affordable options that allow them to stay safe and independent at home.”

About Halton Stairlifts

Halton Stairlifts, based in Liverpool, is one of the UK’s leading providers of mobility solutions. With a focus on accessibility and customer care, the company offers both new and refurbished stairlifts, helping elderly and disabled individuals retain their independence. Halton Stairlifts has become a trusted name in the industry and is known for its commitment to quality and affordability.

