Walters Statement on Stitt Veto of Sections 15 and 16 of SB 1122

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement responding to Governor Stitt’s line-item veto of Sections 15 and 16 of SB 1122:

“The efforts of the teachers unions, radical RINO leftist Mark McBride, and Speaker McCall failed. This is an unprecedented attack on me and my office and resulted in a disgraceful attempt to silence millions of Oklahoma parents.

Oklahomans are not fooled by the political gamesmanship and reached out in huge numbers to remind everyone that the parents are in charge and want schools free of woke indoctrination, radical gender games, and critical race theory, and are demanding common sense outcomes for their kids.”