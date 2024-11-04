$20 Million for Home Resiliency Repairs and Upgrades

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced up to $20 million is available for eligible homeowners in flood prone areas to make proactive flood mitigation and energy-efficiency improvements to their homes as part of a new round of funding for the Resilient Retrofits Program. This latest round of funding builds upon the program's initial $10 million allocation as part of a pilot phase in 2023.

“We are committed to building resilient communities and ensuring more New Yorkers are protected from extreme weather before it occurs,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding our successful Resilient Retrofits program, eligible homeowners have access to additional resources that can help keep their families and their homes out of harm’s way.”

Eligible homeowners earning up to 120 percent of their Area Median Income can apply for up to $50,000, half of which is available as a grant and half as a three percent low-interest loan. Program funds can be used to cover the cost of proactive improvements such as: installing flood vents, a sump pump, or backwater valve/backflow preventer; moving utilities above the flood line; adding insulation; electrifying heating systems; or installing energy efficient appliances or lighting.

Resilient Retrofits is managed by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Resilient Homes and Communities, a permanent office which assumed the portfolio of the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery in 2022.

The program has three local program administrators – Home HeadQuarters based in Syracuse, the Center for New York City Neighborhoods based in New York City, and Community Development Corporation of Long Island based in Suffolk County. All program administrators are now accepting applications. Contact information, along with program information, is available on HCR’s website.

Since Resilient Retrofits launched as a pilot in 2023, more than 200 homeowners have been approved and 60 homes have completed their resiliency upgrades. Applications have been received from homeowners in cities across the State including Syracuse, Buffalo and New York City. The program also served nearly 20 homeowners in the Shinnecock Tribal Nations in the town of Southampton.

The program complements New York’s efforts to address climate change by achieving economy-wide carbon-neutrality by 2050 and is an example of HCR’s investments in sustainability and resilience including long-term recovery efforts for Hurricane Ida, investing clean energy projects in affordable housing and assisting residents with weatherization of their homes among other initiatives.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The unpredictability and ferocity of storms caused by climate change requires us to take proactive steps to protect our communities in the face of future serious weather. By expanding this innovative program, we can help hundreds of additional homeowners so they can make the types of improvements that protect their homes for the long-term. We thank Governor Hochul for her holistic approach to preserving the State’s housing stock, strengthening resiliency, mitigating flooding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our communities.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “I’ve been happy to work closely with Governor Hochul, Commissioner Visnauskas and my colleagues in the Legislature to fund the Resilient Retrofits Program. We need to continue to expand this and other initiatives to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to affordable, safe and sustainable housing, and to take decisive action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. Building upon our ongoing energy transition and resiliency work, such as the All-Electric Building Act and the Climate Friendly Homes Fund, this infusion of funds will enable New Yorkers to make critical improvements to reduce flood risk and make their homes more resilient and energy-efficient. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Visnauskas and everyone at HCR involved in implementing this program, my colleagues in the Legislature, the community organizations administering the grants and the participating property owners, for their ongoing commitment to making New York a leader in sustainability. I look forward to working to increase funding for this program in the years to come.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “Queens knows all too well the devastating impacts that climate change can deal to our communities. From Superstorm Sandy to Hurricane Ida and beyond, Queens residents have had their properties and lives forever altered by flood waters, even in inland neighborhoods. The resilient retrofit program has been a game-changer for residents who want to protect their homes from these dangers. I applaud Governor Hochul for this critical expansion of funding, representing a direct investment in the long-term health of our communities.”

Home HeadQuarters Founder and CEO Kerry Quaglia said, “Home HeadQuarters is honored to be a part of the New York State Resilient Retrofits Program, a program that delivers vital funding to help homeowners fortify their homes against future flood, rain and climate damage. We know that flooding can happen anytime and anywhere, severely impacting what is often a family’s greatest investment — their home. We are grateful that New York State is responding to our changing climate and helping us support our community’s homeowners.”

Community Development Long Island President & CEO Gwen O’Shea said, “Long Island ranks among the most vulnerable regions in the country for exposure to the physical and economic risks of climate change; specifically rising sea levels and flooding. CDLI is proud to partner with Governor Hochul and HCR to provide financial support through the Resiliency Retrofit program. These critical funds will allow homeowners to undertake the vital mitigation and sustainability improvements to protect their most precious asset, their home.”

Center for NYC Neighborhoods CEO and Executive Director Christie Peale said, “We are honored to partner with Governor Hochul and the HCR in advancing the Resilient Retrofits program. This critical funding will empower New York City’s low- and moderate-income homeowners to protect their homes against the impacts of climate change and improve energy efficiency, while supporting community resilience. The Center for NYC Neighborhoods is committed to ensuring that every eligible homeowner has access to these vital resources, strengthening neighborhoods across the City and fostering long-term stability in the face of increasing environmental challenges.”

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors, and ensures that a minimum of 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts — including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.

New York is also on a path toward a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments.

These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and an over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including the requirement for all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State to be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 420 registered and more than 150 certified Climate Smart Communities, over 500 Clean Energy Communities and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.