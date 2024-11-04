To&From Unveils Expanded AI-Powered Gifting for Individuals, Professionals, and Enterprises

The first GiftGPT solution purpose-built to leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) to simplify gifting.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To&From , the leading AI-powered gifting platform, has announced a suite of new features designed to revolutionize the way individuals, professionals, and enterprises approach gifting. As the first AI-driven gifting solution purpose-built with Gifting GPT technology, To&From leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) to simplify gifting, ensuring personalized, thoughtful gifts for any occasion.In today’s fast-paced world, AI is enhancing everyday tasks, and gifting is no exception. Whether it’s simplifying day-to-day gift planning or managing large-scale enterprise gifting, To&From meets the needs of every user in this trillion-dollar market.AI-Powered Gifting for Everyday Users:The newly enhanced To&From Free Everyday Plan helps everyday users streamline gift-giving with incredible curation and practical tools all powered by artificial intelligence that is purpose built for gifting. Perfect for individuals looking to give personalized, stress-free gifts, this plan makes it easy to track important dates like birthdays and anniversaries, while offering convenient and timely reminders.Users can also opt to add Charlotte, To&From’s AI-powered gifting concierge, to receive personalized gift recommendations for everyone on their list.“Our goal is to remove the stress from gifting. People are juggling so many tasks, and gifting is often something they want to do well but lack the tools for,” said Bridget Johns, Founder and CEO of To&From. “With To&From, users save time and get that rewarding feeling when their gift is a hit, with people saying, ‘This is the perfect gift—how did you know?’” Performance Plan : Tailored for Super Gifters and Professionals:The Performance Plan is designed for those who manage frequent or high-volume gifting, such as concierges, administrative professionals, or personal assistants. This plan offers unlimited giftee management, allowing users to track and organize gifts for clients, colleagues, family, or friends without limitations.Additionally, users get ongoing access to Charlotte, providing them with continuous, AI-powered gift recommendations tailored to individual recipients over time. The plan also includes advanced tools to manage multiple events, review purchase histories, and ensure no important date is missed.“This plan is ideal for anyone responsible for frequent gifting in their personal or professional life,” added Johns. “With AI-driven insights and unlimited giftee management, the Performance Plan ensures every gift is personalized and timely, while saving significant time. Our users find that they can reduce the time it takes to complete a gifting task from over 2 hours to under ten minutes, truly delivering on the promise of AI.”Enterprise Plan: AI-Driven Gifting Solutions for Businesses:For businesses, To&From’s Enterprise Plan offers a powerful solution to scale personalized gifting. Companies can integrate To&From’s AI-powered gifting tools directly into their operations through customizable APIs and platform integrations.This plan is perfect for corporate gifting, client appreciation, or employee rewards programs. Businesses can fully customize the platform to fit their brand, using AI-generated gift suggestions tailored to individual relationships and preferences. With automation at its core, the Enterprise Plan allows companies to deliver thoughtful, personalized gifts at scale, fostering stronger relationships with clients and employees alike. Research shows that employees who feel valued are 3-10X more likely to stay in their role or with a company, making this a must have employee retention tool.“Personalized gifting is a proven way to build stronger connections, but scaling that personalization is often challenging,” said Johns. “With the Enterprise Plan, companies can leverage To&From’s AI to offer seamless, branded gifting experiences that drive loyalty and engagement.”About To&From:To&From is a premier AI-driven gifting platform, using cutting-edge technology to simplify and enhance personalized gift-giving. With tailored plans for individuals, professionals, and enterprises, To&From ensures that every gift is thoughtful, timely, and perfectly suited to the recipient. Through AI-powered insights and scalable solutions, To&From is transforming the future of gifting.

