To&From launches today, redefining gifting by delivering personalized experiences anytime a gifting need is present.
To&From delivers a data driven gifting experience that pairs incredible product discovery with practical tools, becoming the heart of your gifting life.
Having engaged with To&From several times through the Center for Retail Transformation, I have been very impressed and truly believe their approach can solve the gifting puzzle.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail and technology veterans, Bridget Johns and Dustin Goodwin today announce the launch of To&From, “The World’s Most Intelligent Gifting Ecosystem.” Available today at app.toandfrom.com, To&From is a single, trusted destination for a lifetime of gifting needs. At any point and at any place in your gifting journey, To&From meets you with content, product discovery, organizational tools and more. The platform lets consumers discover & gift the best brands, with a focus on direct-to-consumer and smaller vertical brands. “In our early testing, customers repeatedly expressed delight in discovering brands that had not previously been on their radar”, noted CEO and Co-founder, Bridget Johns. These customers were also blown away by the tools developed to make the gifting process easier. To&From eases the burden of gift-giving, bringing the joy of giving a great gift back to everyone. Gifters are happy because they get reminders and recommendations of gifts that are perfect for the important people in their lives, and giftees are thrilled to get products that they actually love.
— Gautham Vadakkepatt, George Mason University
To&From is launching with gifts in the Accessory, Home, and Lifestyle categories across 300+ brands. “We focused on the Direct-to-Consumer brand landscape because these brands are hungry for new channels of distribution. Customer acquisition costs have gone through the roof and we wanted to build a company that gives these brands some universal tools to capture their fair share of the $100B digital gifting market,” noted Johns.
Gifting Intelligence
Powering To&From is Gifting Intelligence - proprietary attributing and recommendation logic, developed over the past 12 months with input from experts in consumer research and retail, data scientists, and academics. With a zero-party data approach, consumers can share as much or as little as they would like about their gifting needs and desires, and To&From can personalize each gifting occasion based on the relationship and the individual preferences of those giftees. Tied to a robust reminder system, this becomes very powerful in fulfilling gifting needs. “I am really excited to build tools and experiences that turn the gifting process into one filled with joy, instead of dread,” said technical co-founder and CTO, Dustin Goodwin. He continued, “I believe the best e-commerce experience is no e-commerce experience. Meaning that if you have to go looking for what you need, you have already been failed by technology. With gifting, the ability to make the right purchase through a recommendation that is served up to users in a seamless way, is really exciting.”
“To&From solves a customer pain point that many have experienced. Solving this problem at scale is a data science problem and having engaged with To&From several times through the Center for Retail Transformation, I have been very impressed and truly believe their approach can solve the gifting puzzle”, said Gautham Vadakkepatt, Director of Center for Retail Transformation and Assoc. Professor of Marketing at George Mason University, School of Business.
Delivering Personalized Experiences
“The future of retail is in personalized experiences that meet consumers wherever they are, and this understanding of context and intent is even more critical in a gifting transaction. How many times have you thought ‘My sister’s birthday is in 2 weeks and I have no idea what to get her’ and then bought a gift card because you just didn’t know what to buy; or thought, ‘This would be perfect for my husband on our anniversary’, only to forget what that item was when the time comes to buy a gift; or actually forgot these important occasions all together because you are just too busy and oversaturated by modern life to keep it all straight. I have worked in retail for my entire career and I have seen firsthand how slow the progress to build a better gifting experience is. The consumer is frustrated by the lack of personalization and context in their own experiences and brands are hungry for universal tools that deliver more,” continued Johns.
The To&From experience is now available at app.toandfrom.com.
About To&From
Founded in 2021 by retail and technology veterans, Bridget Johns, Dustin Goodwin, and Kristina Eastman, To&From is the first gifting marketplace built with the specific needs of Gifters, Giftees and Brands in mind. The Heart of Your Gifting Life, To&From is a single, trusted destination for a lifetime of gifting needs. At any point and at any place in the gifting journey, To&From meets you with content, product discovery, organizational tools, and more. To&From’s Gifting Intelligence learns over time to deliver the best gifts, every time. To experience To&From, visit app.toandfrom.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.toandfrom.com.
