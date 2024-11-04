B’nai Torah Congregation Celebrates TLC Mitzvah Month for Fourth Consecutive Year

BTC TLC Logo Mitzvah Month at B'nai Torah Congregation TLC Mitzvah Month TLC Mitzvah Month Mitzvah Month 2023

Opportunity to Participate in a “Mitzvah” Every Single Day During the Month of November

We started Mitzvah Day to allow people in our community to see a sampling of organizations and nonprofits in our area.” — Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation officially kicked off TLC Mitzvah Month on November 1, 2024. The month-long philanthropy campaign offers everyone daily opportunities to volunteer, donate, support and overall do good in the community. This year's Mitzvah Month is generously sponsored by the Hochberger Family. A full calendar of volunteer activities and opportunities is available at https://www.btcboca.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Mitzvah-Month-2024-v4-calendar.pdf “We started Mitzvah Day to allow people in our community to see a sampling of organizations and nonprofits in our area,” said Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program at B’nai Torah Congregation. “There are opportunities for all ages, stages and interests to participate in meaningful mitzvah projects that will make a big difference. No matter what your interests are, or what opportunities inspire you, there is a mitzvah opportunity for you.”Mitzvah activities are offered every single day during the Month of November, and include the following:-Shabbat Experience at the Weisman Center and JARC Florida: Join seniors at the Weisman Center in Delray for Shabbat or adults with developmental disabilities at JARC.-Halloween Candy Sweet Swap for Soldiers: Trade your Halloween candy in for “dollars” at Learning Express in Boca Raton. Candy will be sent to the troops.-Jacobson Family Food Pantry: Learn about the Delray Beach food pantry and who it serves while sorting and organizing donated food items.-VPK Storytime and 1st Grade Reading Buddy: Come read stories to the children at Dixie Manor and/or the students first graders from Boca Raton Elementary, who need reading buddies.-Cookies 4 Caregivers: Bake and/or assemble packages of cookies for local caregivers (adults and children).-Meals with Meaning: Come serve the food insecure of our community at Saint Gregory’s Church.-Dixie Manor Turkey Event: Join us as we make door to door deliveries for Thanksgiving to all the residents of Dixie Manor in Boca Raton.-Thankful & Cheezy: Macaroni Mitzvah: Please prepared and deliver a half pan of macaroni and cheese to Saint Gregory’s Church for their Thanksgiving Feast, provided to the food insecure.A full list of Mitzvah Month activities can be found here https://www.btcboca.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Mitzvah-Month-2024-v4-calendar.pdf . Registration is required for some of the activities.During Mitzvah Month 2023, more than 75 Mitzvah Projects were completed and 5,100 volunteers participated!About the B’nai Torah Congregation Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) ProgramThe TLC Program of B’nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B’nai Torah’s official source for meaningful Mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in the community and throughout the world. A Mitzvah is any of the 613 commandments that Jewish people are encouraged to observe, and more generally refers to any good deed. The ‘Mitzvah of Tzedakah’ – giving to charity - is one of the most important and is a common component of synagogue life. At B’nai Torah, the commitment to acts of Mitzvot is a critically important focus. The TLC program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of Tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first founded in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship Mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/ About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

