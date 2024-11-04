American Sport Insurance Services partners with Georgia State Soccer Association to expand access to COVR products

Amsis continues growth of COVR consumers products by adding Georgia State Soccer Association as a distribution partner.

I am thrilled for Georgia Soccer to partner with Amsis to be able to provide this optional coverage at inexpensive rates for our members.” — Jim Walker, Executive Director of GSSA

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Sports Insurance Services (Amsis), a leader in sports insurance and risk management, who recently launched its COVR product line designed to protect youth athletes and their families, has added another distribution partner in Georgia State Soccer Association. Georgia State Soccer Association (GSSA) is the authorized state youth and adult association for Georgia within the United States Adult Soccer Association, United States Youth Soccer Association, and through them is part of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). GSSA joins Sport:80, who announced their partnership with Amsis last week, as key distribution partners for the COVR products including COVRSPORT and COVRREG.COVRSPORT is a unique excess medical product offered to athletes under 25. This product offers coverage for injuries that occur during a covered sports activity and helps provide benefits for medical bills where health insurance falls short. COVRSPORT is underwritten by Arch Insurance. COVRREG is provided by battleface Insurance Services and is a registration protection and interruption product focused on providing benefit for youth participants who are not able to continue participation in sports for a covered reason such as injury, illness, and more.GSSA will offer these two products, as well as future products in the COVR suite, to their membership for their optional purchase at the rates negotiated with Amsis. This allows members of GSSA to protect their investment in youth sports by covering registration fees for season participation through COVRREG. With COVRSPORT, GSSA is making a commitment to their athletes to provide them with an option to protect them from expenses that medical doesn’t cover.“Georgia State Soccer Association has consistently shown a dedication to Athlete Safety and to improving their Athlete Safety program,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at Amsis. “This partnership, focused on the COVR products, will provide their members with multiple layers of protection when participating in youths' soccer.“As a parent of a soccer player who sustained a knee injury playing the sport, this type of optional coverage for purchase would have allowed us to save a few thousand dollars in medical expenses, notwithstanding the two layers of insurance coverage we already possessed,” says Jim Walker, Executive Director of GSSA. “I am thrilled for Georgia Soccer to partner with Amsis to be able to provide this optional coverage at inexpensive rates for our members.”Check out more information on the products on the Amsis website www.getamsis.com/covr . To purchase products directly visit www.covrsport.com or www.covrreg.com About AmsisAmerican Sports Insurance Services (Amis) is a leader in insurance for youth sports organizations and athletes. Launched in 2020, Amsis brings a unique approach which is an advancement from the traditional insurance purchasing model; using aggregated data assessments to represent our clients in the insurance marketplace. This allows Amsis to provide cost-effective, relevant, and thorough coverage for your organizations and families. To learn more, visit the American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) website and follow us on LinkedIn.About Georgia State Soccer AssociationGeorgia Soccer is the authorized state youth and adult association for Georgia within the United States Adult Soccer Association, United States Youth Soccer Association, and through them is part of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Also, Georgia Soccer serves as the official National State Association of USSF and has approximately 50,000 youth and adult members.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.