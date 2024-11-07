Avaamo Launches GenAI-Powered Ambient Listening Technology to Transform Healthcare Documentation

More patient time, less screen time.

Leading Healthcare AI Company Introduces Solution to Combat Physician Burnout and Enhance Patient Care

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo, a pioneer in healthcare AI solutions, today announced the launch of Avaamo Ambient™ , a groundbreaking Generative AI-powered ambient listening technology that promises to revolutionize clinical documentation and significantly reduce physician burnout. Ambient™ transforms natural patient-provider conversations into accurate, structured clinical notes in real-time.Avaamo Ambient™ addresses one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: the overwhelming burden of clinical documentation. Healthcare providers currently spend up to three additional hours per day on EHR documentation outside of patient care time, also known as “pajama-time”. The new solution can save clinicians up to 40 hours of documentation time monthly while maintaining a near 100% accuracy rate."We created Avaamo Ambient™ as a response to the well-documented epidemic of physician burnout," said Ram Menon, Avaamo CEO & Co-founder. "Our solution allows healthcare providers to focus on what matters most – patient care – while our AI handles the documentation seamlessly in the background."Key Features and Benefits:• Real-time conversion of patient-provider conversations into structured SOAP notes and most other medical notes/forms• Works seamlessly with Epic without the need for native integration. Compatible with major EHR systems including Epic, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, and Athena• Support for 50+ medical specialties with pre-trained models• Proprietary LLaMB™ framework with built-in security and compliance measures• Customizable templates for various medical documentation needs• Note completion within 30 seconds of patient encounterSecure & ScalableAvaamo Ambient's proprietary LLaMB™ framework features a natively built "Trust Layer" that enables healthcare enterprises to deploy generative AI without compromising security, compliance, or patient data. The platform's architecture is designed to support organizations of all sizes, from individual practices to large health systems with 10,000+ clinicians, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and HIPAA compliance.For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit Avaamo Ambient™ https:// avaamo.ai /ambient/About AvaamoAvaamo is a leading healthcare AI company dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through innovative technology solutions. Our AI platform is trusted by 5 of the 10 leading healthcare institutions nationwide (US News & World Report), supporting healthcare providers in delivering more efficient, patient-centered care. For more information visit avaamo.ai

